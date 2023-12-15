Man accused of assaulting retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson in court for a motion hearing Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 33-year-old Nilson Ridley Cain, the man accused of physically assaulting former FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson, was in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing.

Cain faces a felony charge of elderly abuse and neglect. His attorney recently filed a motion to have him moved from jail to an in-patient drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

The judge denied the motion, so Cain will remain in jail. However, a motion to amend Cain’s bond was partially granted. His bond will remain at 30,000 dollars cash or corporate surety, but the court did remove the component of ankle monitoring. All other original bond conditions remain the same.

Court documents show the motion was filed requesting Cain be taken to an in-patient rehab facility on the grounds that he suffered from pill and alcohol addiction for about three years which caused him to lose his job at the start of 2023.

“He requested to enter a 12-step program type thing,” said Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

The state’s response argued that, ‘at no time in his motion does the defendant accept any responsibility for his actions or even blame his addiction for his actions’, and ‘the defendant was violent long before his alleged addiction issues’, citing Cain’s conviction in Tuscaloosa Circuit Court for 2nd degree assault in 2011.

Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood says the judge made this decision with the safety of the general public in mind.

“We felt like it was kind of a ploy just to get out of jail and we had concerns that if he were to get out and enter an unsecure patient facility that he could walk away and bad things might happen so we opposed that motion very strongly,” said DA Blackwood. “We are certainly concerned about treating underlying addictions- however, we cannot do that at the expense of the safety of the community.”

Meanwhile, the case awaits a decision by a grand jury which will determine whether or not Cain will be indicted.

FOX10 News reached out to Cain’s attorney for a statement and we await a reply.

