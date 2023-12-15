MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following was provided by MOBAL Veterinary Services:

MOBAL Veterinary Services is a new mobile veterinary practice making house calls to both Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Dr. Hernandez started MOBAL Veterinary Services in October of 2023. He has practiced veterinary medicine in Mobile for approximately 8 years. MVS was started in October to offer something niche, different, and a veterinary experience like many have never had before, with one of the greatest benefits being the reduction of fear and anxiety in pets.

Dr. Hernandez and his assistant Payton setup inside your home and provide services from routine vaccinations, exams, diagnostics and treatment of various diseases, minor surgical procedures, behavioral consultation, and end of life care including cremation options. The practice additionally has an online pharmacy to help bring cost effective and home delivery options for medications and preventatives. Dr. Hernandez has partnered with his old practice, the 2023 Nappie Award Winning, Tillman’s Corner Veterinary Hospital and Dr. Justin Mims to provide any services needing an in-clinic/hospital setting, such as procedures requiring gas anesthesia, major surgeries, or procedures not safe to be done in a mobile setting.

If anyone wishes to have MOBAL Vet Services care for their pet at home, the first step is to register on their website as a new client and then reach out via text, email, or phone call.

www.mobalvet.com

251-225-3469

www.facebook.com/mobalvetservices

IG: mobal_veterinary_services

Once established as a client the process becomes much easier as so much of what MOBAL does relies upon the logistics of traveling from one home to the next.

