Mobile Police Department conducts citizen satisfaction survey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is conducting a survey to obtain community feedback.

The department says the aim is to help improve its police services. Residents of the city of Mobile are invited to participate in the MPD’s Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

Police say the feedback will help them evaluate how safe citizens feel and identify specific areas of public safety concern.

Along with perceptions of crime and safety, the survey asks citizens to rate the department’s community interactions and involvement. Questions to measure the community’s trust and level of confidence in the Mobile Police Department are included.

The survey also provides an opportunity to give suggestions.

The MPD Citizen Satisfaction Survey is open from Dec. 15 through Feb. 1.

Click here to take the survey.

