Mobile Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Classics”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Guest Conductor Robert Seebacher joined us on Studio 10 to tell us more about the upcoming performance.

Holiday Classics!

Saturday, December 16th @ 7:30 PM & Sunday, December 17th @ 2:30 PM

Saenger Theater

The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will share a sleigh full of yuletide joy

at Holiday Classics, Saturday, December 16th , at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, December 17th,

at 2:30 PM, at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. This festive concert is packed with

Christmas favorites and seasonal classics for every musical taste. The concert is led by guest conductor Robert J. Seebacher, former music director of the Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra; and features Mobile’s Singing Children, the Gulf Coast’s premier youth chorus; and bass Kevin Thompson, whose rich and colorful voice has been heard in opera houses around the world. MSO’s annual Christmas concerts are a Gulf Coast family tradition, and this year’s thrilling program is certain to put the entire family in a merry holiday mood. As usual, the concert ends with an exciting singalong, giving everyone the thrill of singing Christmas carols with a full orchestra.

Mobile Symphony

257 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602 www.mobilesymphony.org

Instagram - @mobilesymphony ; Facebook – Mobile Symphony Orchestra

(251)432-2010 – Box Office

Contact: Celia Mann Baehr – President and CEO

Caroline Johnston – Patron Services Manager

Box Office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday 10:00 AM to showtime on concert weekends

