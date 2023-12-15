Mobile Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Classics”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Guest Conductor Robert Seebacher joined us on Studio 10 to tell us more about the upcoming performance.
Holiday Classics!
Saturday, December 16th @ 7:30 PM & Sunday, December 17th @ 2:30 PM
Saenger Theater
The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will share a sleigh full of yuletide joy
at Holiday Classics, Saturday, December 16th , at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, December 17th,
at 2:30 PM, at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. This festive concert is packed with
Christmas favorites and seasonal classics for every musical taste. The concert is led by guest conductor Robert J. Seebacher, former music director of the Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra; and features Mobile’s Singing Children, the Gulf Coast’s premier youth chorus; and bass Kevin Thompson, whose rich and colorful voice has been heard in opera houses around the world. MSO’s annual Christmas concerts are a Gulf Coast family tradition, and this year’s thrilling program is certain to put the entire family in a merry holiday mood. As usual, the concert ends with an exciting singalong, giving everyone the thrill of singing Christmas carols with a full orchestra.
Mobile Symphony
257 Dauphin Street
Mobile, AL 36602 www.mobilesymphony.org
Instagram - @mobilesymphony ; Facebook – Mobile Symphony Orchestra
(251)432-2010 – Box Office
Contact: Celia Mann Baehr – President and CEO
Caroline Johnston – Patron Services Manager
Box Office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Saturday and Sunday 10:00 AM to showtime on concert weekends
