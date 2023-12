MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is time for another pet of the week! Meet Noel from The Haven, a 1 year-old Beagle mix. Folks at The Haven say he is ready for his forever home.

If you would like to adopt Noel, visit this link.

Phone: (251) 929-3980

Address: 559 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.