Quiet Friday will be followed by rain Saturday

By Nicholas Herboso
Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - A quiet Friday will be followed by rain on Saturday. A low-pressure system will develop and move inland over the Big Bend of Florida, bringing rain to the Southeast. The highest chance of rain will be in the eastern half of the FOX10 viewing area on Saturday evening.

SATURDAY:

Rain showers will start scattered in the morning and increase in coverage in the evening. The low-pressure system will track close enough to the area to potentially create breezy conditions on Saturday, but no wind advisory has been issued. Surf conditions will also be very high over the next few days, with a high risk of rip currents continuing into the weekend.

SUNDAY:

The low-pressure system will quickly move away, leaving us with clearing conditions on Sunday. Other than an isolated shower in the morning, the day will be dry. Skies will gradually clear, and temperatures will remain in the low 60s. The cooler air behind this system will not arrive until later next week.

NEXT WEEK:

The forecast for next week shows mostly dry and seasonable conditions, with a slight drop in temperatures midweek. In the long range, afternoon temperatures will once again reach the 60s by the end of next week.

