MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - RJ’s Seamless Gutters is a small family business. They service all of Baldwin County. RJ’s has been in business for over 25 years.

Josh Brady has been the new owner going on for 4 years, but has worked for RJs for 8 years. Josh’s main purpose is adding beauty to home and

protecting your home foundation. RJ’s does all residential and commercial properties. Our goal is to provide great service at an affordable price.

https://www.facebook.com/rjsseamless/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.