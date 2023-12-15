Advertise With Us
Single Jingle Mingle: Speed Dating in West Mobile

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - What better Christmas gift than your Match!? Don’t miss out on your chance to find that special someone. There is just over a week until the Single Jingle Mingle marathon! Lori Gilbert from The Venue at Dawes joined us on Studio10 to tell us how you can register to take part.

Sunday, December 17

3 time slots

2:00-3:00 (ages 45+)

3:30-4:30 (ages 30-45)

5:00-6:00 (ages 25-35)

https://www.eventbrite.com/d/al--mobile/match-made-in-mobile/?page=1&hash=a073f67358fba949b3bcc41d0808ec80&fbclid=IwAR0qrfns4Dgfhn64sPFStWvDYpWz1Ve7i1ZUfxZUF0ivCsdsUsnIrZiCJ7g

The Venue at Dawes

info@thevenueatdawes.com

