Advertise With Us
Hire One

Southeastern Carts and Go Battery

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Simmons Go Battery and Southeastern carts is your one stop shop for everything that beeps, rolls, cruises, and computes! From batteries to run all of your devices, toys and modes of transportation to new Gulf Carts, we have you covered. We have three locations to serve you, Mobile, Orange Beach and Montgomery.

Address: 128 East Interstate 65 Service Rd N, Mobile, AL 36607

Phone: (251) 263-6711

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile police say that 9-year-old Cailee Knight was fatally shot while sleeping on a couch in...
Defendants accused of killing 9-year-old Mobile girl ordered held without bail

Latest News

VIPcare on the Gulf Coast
VIPcare on the Gulf Coast
Pretzel wreaths and treats with Danielle
Christmas Treats: Pretzel Wreaths & Hot Cocoa Mugs
Mobile Symphony Orchestra presents holiday classics
Mobile Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Classics”
Fall food favorites with celebrity chef Claire Robinson
Fall food favorites with celebrity chef Claire Robinson
Getting your home ready for 2024 with Danco Services
Danco Services Inc. “Gift Your Home”