Students with visual and hearing impairments visit US Sports Academy for Christmas field trip

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A group of local students who are visually and hearing impaired took a special field trip to the US Sports Academy in Daphne to try their hand at artwork, tour the museum, and celebrate Christmas.

Jailyn O’Donoghue and Torreigh Williams are two local students who are visually impaired, but that doesn’t stop their artistic flair.

“I have albinism which I can’t really see good. I can’t be in the sun a lot, I have double vision and all that but once I start getting in to art- I don’t want to be like everybody else, I am very unique and stuff. That’s why this has a whole bunch of characters piled up to make one unique painting,” said Williams, a 6th grader.

Both ladies joined their peers- also visually or hearing impaired- for a tour of the US Sports Academy. The Academy has the nation’s largest collection of sports artwork in the nation.

“We brought in students from the Callaghan School that were formerly the Callaghan Regional school which was elementary for the deaf and blind. And they’re older now, so they’re mostly from Baker and the middle school nearby. I wanted them to engage in the arts, feel the sculptures,” said Nancy Raia, an artist in residence at the US Sports Academy.

The sensory tour brought the relics to life as ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ ensued at every turn. Raia led the tour.

“The fact that they could feel a sculpture and tell us what the sculpture was and what sport it was. Seeing that they’re confident in how they create and even if they have low vision, with a modified screen, they can still do graphic design. They can do anything,” said Raia.

Raia also helped students create masterpieces of their own.

“It has puffy paint to make it tactile which is a term that they use to describe something that you can touch- because I was born with a condition called optic nerve fibroplasia and I have always loved art,” said O’Donoghue, a 10th grader.

We asked some students what they took away from the tour.

“How there’s different things- like how you can be different in different ways and still make art,” said James Le.

“Seeing all the abstract artwork,” said Rashad Loftin.

“Looking at all the statues was my favorite part,” said another.

As if the tour couldn’t get any better, Jolly Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus greeted the kids downstairs for Christmas carols. Each child went home with memories and a Christmas gift.

Be on the lookout--we certainly have some up-and-coming Picassos in our midst.

“When I was like 7 or 8, I used to think I have to be perfect and stuff but when I got older I was like I don’t have to be perfect. I like to do sketching, line art, painting. Maybe I might be able to attend an art class in the future,” said Williams.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.