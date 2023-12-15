Toys For Shots: Santa delivers toys at Wilmer Hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sheer excitement at Wilmer Hall Thursday evening -- as the children welcomed the big man in red! With sirens blaring -- Newman’s Ambulance helped Santa make his grand entrance.

The kids of course had lots of questions -- specifically about Santa’s beard.

“Santa: They keep asking me what happened to my beard. I told them there was a little turbulence on the way here from the North Pole. (laughs) Lee: It’s a close cut -- I see it. Santa: Yeah, it’s my backup beard. Lee: It comes in full on December 24th. Santa: Yes. And probably next year it will be a little whiter. So I’ll be ready next year!”

Paramedics help unload boxes full of toys. It’s a program started more than 10 years ago by Greater Mobile Urgent Care. An unwrapped toy gets you a free flu shot or shot of B-12.

“This is the fun part -- so all of the collecting is done -- all the giving shots are done. Now Santa gets to give these kids their toys and it’s so much fun to watch the joy in their eyes and on their face. This truly is a win-win for the kids and community,” said Dr. Darren Waters, Greater Mobile Urgent Care.

Wilmer Hall serves children and young adults who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. They also tutor more than 100 students in three locations in the community and have a delivery-based food pantry, which feeds 400 families a year.

One by one Santa handed out the gifts -- showing the true meaning of the season.

“We try to make this time special. And it takes a lot of people pitching in to help people celebrate, who haven’t always had great celebrations in their lives. So that is important to us,” explained Pratt Paterson, Wilmer Hall Executive Director.

“Some of these kids -- they ask for socks... a shirt. We’ve had some ask for shampoo. So they’re not asking for PlayStations or anything like that -- some are asking for essentials and that breaks your heart. So we will give them that and more. And that’s what it’s all about,” said Dr. Waters.

