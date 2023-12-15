‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ coming to Mobile’s Saenger Theatre
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “America’s Game” is on tour and is coming to the Port City.
“Wheel of Fortune Live!” will be making a stop at Mobile’s Saenger Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.
“Wheel of Fortune” has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win vacations or up to $10,000.
For ticket information, click here and look for “Wheel of Fortune Live!”
