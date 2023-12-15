Advertise With Us
Windy Friday before rain returns Saturday

By Michael White
Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WALA) - The winds will continue to increase across the region today, even gusting up to the 20 mph range at times through Sunday. As for rain, we’ll see one more dry day on the Gulf Coast. Highs today will be just under 70 degrees again with a mix of sun and clouds but tomorrow we see rain return.

There may be a rumble of thunder or two but this will mostly be a straight rain event as a front tracks East into the area. This front will push the Gulf low away from us and into the Florida peninsula. We go drier with a clearing sky on Sunday. Next week looks chilly and sunny.

