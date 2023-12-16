Advertise With Us
Hire One

5 businesses caught selling alcohol to minors

Five businesses, including a liquor store, were caught selling booze to minors, according to Mobile police and Alabama ABC investigators.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five local businesses, including a liquor store, have been caught selling booze to minors, according to the Mobile Police Department and Alabama ABC investigators.

Authorities said they used an undercover operation to catch the law breakers.

A minor was able to buy a drink at Central Stop on Howell’s Ferry Road, authorities. The clerk will be cited for selling that drink to the minor and the business will face a fine, according to investigators.

Other locations where minors were able to buy alcohol included: -BP Gas Station on Old Shell Road and Upham Street in Midtown

-Shell Gas Station at the corner of Dauphin Street and North Sage Avenue - Sideways Sports Bar and Grill on Springhill Avenue, - West Mobile Liquor Store on Schillinger Road South.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

MPD said the teens had 23 incidents of breaking into cars and even stealing some.
Two teens broke into over 20 vehicles and stole some, according to Mobile police
Defense attorneys react after judge denies bond for 3 accused in shooting death of Cailee Knight
Defense attorneys react after judge denies bond for 3 accused in shooting death of Cailee Knight
Report: Alabama has second-lowest tax collections in US
It’s been four years since the 21-year-old was shot and killed at a house party in Elsanor.
Dominique Marshall’s murder still unsolved