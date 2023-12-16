5 businesses caught selling alcohol to minors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five local businesses, including a liquor store, have been caught selling booze to minors, according to the Mobile Police Department and Alabama ABC investigators.

Authorities said they used an undercover operation to catch the law breakers.

A minor was able to buy a drink at Central Stop on Howell’s Ferry Road, authorities. The clerk will be cited for selling that drink to the minor and the business will face a fine, according to investigators.

Other locations where minors were able to buy alcohol included: -BP Gas Station on Old Shell Road and Upham Street in Midtown

-Shell Gas Station at the corner of Dauphin Street and North Sage Avenue - Sideways Sports Bar and Grill on Springhill Avenue, - West Mobile Liquor Store on Schillinger Road South.

