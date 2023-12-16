Dominique Marshall’s murder still unsolved

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been four years since 21-year-old Dominique Marshall was shot and killed at a house party in Elsanor. Her murder is still unsolved.

Known as “Nique,” investigators said she was hit when at least two groups of partygoers opened fire on one another. It happened Dec. 15, 2019 at a home on U.S. 90 in Elsanor.

Deputies said friends tried to drive her to the hospital while on the phone with 911 when they pulled over on the Foley Beach Express to wait on an ambulance. She died at the scene.

Investigators are hoping that those who know what happened will come forward and help.

This is the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit’s only unsolved murder since it was formed in 2012.

Anyone with information about Dominique Marshall’s murder is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.