Fatal accident in Conecuh County

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Conecuh County Coroner’s office reported a death that occurred as the result of a 2 vehicle crash late Friday night.

Units with Conecuh County E911 responded at 9:59 p.m. to a call of a 2 vehicle wreck at the 77 mile marker on I-65 southbound. The Conecuh County Coroner’s office was called to the scene.

A 67-year-old man identified as Richard Stallings was declared dead at the scene.

Richard Stallings family has been notified and no further details were made available at this time.

