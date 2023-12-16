Advertise With Us
Fatal accident in Conecuh County

(wabi)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Conecuh County Coroner’s office reported a death that occurred as the result of a 2 vehicle crash late Friday night.

Units with Conecuh County E911 responded at 9:59 p.m. to a call of a 2 vehicle wreck at the 77 mile marker on I-65 southbound. The Conecuh County Coroner’s office was called to the scene.

A 67-year-old man identified as Richard Stallings was declared dead at the scene.

Richard Stallings family has been notified and no further details were made available at this time.

