MCHD opening dietitian services to public

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re already thinking ahead and wanting to get healthy in the new year, the Mobile County Health Department is here to help.

The agency is opening up dietitian services to the public. If you are a diabetic, have high blood pressure, play sports, are pregnant or post-partum, or just want a healthier diet, a nutritionist at MCHD can individualize a plan just for you.

Two dietitians at the health department told FOX10 News that eating healthy is more than just eating fruits and veggies and you don’t have to eliminate your favorite foods, like pasta, either. Rather, it’s all about moderation.

“What you put into your body is what you’re going to get out of your body so if we are putting processed, fast foods, convenience foods, junk foods, the result is your health will decline from that so if we can improve what you’re putting into your body, you’ll improve what you’re getting out of it,” said Claris Perkins, a registered dietician with the health department.

Becky Light, a senior nutritionist with MCHD, said, “We give our patients tools to help them make good decisions, proper serving sizes and help them individualize their diet preferences for meal plans.”

If you would like to tweak or change your diet, you don’t have to be a family services patient at MCHD. You can use the Mobile County Health Department dietician service by calling 251-690-8889.

