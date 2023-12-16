Mobile police arrest man suspected in thefts from Alabama Power

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Thursday night arrested a 29-year-old man suspected in multiple thefts from Alabama Power.

The Mobile Police Department said that just after 9 p.m., officers spotted a man who match the description of a theft suspect. When officers tried to approach him, he led them on a brief foot chase but was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect, identified as Darius Goldsmith of Mobile, was involved in multiple thefts from the Alabama Power Company on Michigan Avenue.

He faces two counts of first-degree theft of property, one count of third-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing, failure to obey, attempting to allude and resisting arrest.

Goldsmith remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail as of late Friday afternoon.

