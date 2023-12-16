Rain showers likely on Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Have your rain gear ready today as rain showers are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure moving into the Big Bend region of Florida will bring light rain through the FOX10 viewing area later today. This system will move away quickly, bringing dry conditions for Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, mostly quiet, cool, and dry conditions are expected. However, rain may return to the forecast in time for Christmas. The latest forecast models show another system that may bring rain and mild conditions on the 24th and 25th. We will continue to monitor the forecast in the coming days.

SATURDAY:

A few showers in the morning are possible, but rain coverage will greatly increase in the afternoon. The biggest chance for rain comes in the evening, with light rain expected across most of the area. This rain will then gradually clear overnight Saturday night. Rainfall totals with this event will only be around a quarter of an inch.

Temperatures on Saturday will start in the 50s and rise to the low 60s in the afternoon.

SUNDAY:

After a couple of early morning showers, the day will be mostly dry. Skies will continue to clear throughout the day, leading to mostly clear conditions Sunday night. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the low 60s in the afternoon.

