Reward for return of deaf dog stolen from Silverhill home now up to $3,000

Surveillance video shows a man as he drags the frightened animal out of the house and out of sight.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - The reward for the return of Rags, a deaf dog stolen last week from Silverhill, is now up to $3,000, according to the dog’s owner.

The hearing-impaired sheep dog was stolen by a brazen thief right out of the woman’s house.

Surveillance video shows the man as he drags the frightened animal out of the house and out of sight.

Rags was wearing an AirTag on his collar and was tracked to the intersection of Highway 104 and Highway 181. However, when his owner got there, all she found was his collar.

The surveillance video of the alleged thief appears show a tattoo on his left wrist.

If you recognize the suspect’s clothing, how he walks, or any other characteristic that might be familiar, you are asked to call the Silverhill Police Department.

