Rose Bowl trip for Bama game isn’t cheap

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Are you considering traveling to Los Angeles to watch Alabama play in the Ross Bowl?

Expedia shows the cheapest round-trip ticket from Dothan to LAX is $1654, including taxes and fees for a flight leaving the afternoon of December 31 and departing California on Tuesday morning, January 2, for the return trip.

The online travel company shows round-trip tickets on the same dates from Panama City at $959, those from Atlanta starting at about $700, and the most inexpensive flight from Montgomery at $1174.

More favorable schedules and baggage fees would likely increase costs.

While several hotels near the Rose Bowl have no rooms, others show prices starting at nearly $1000 per night.

The Tide plays Michigan in the BCS semifinal at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena on January 1.

