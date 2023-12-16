Advertise With Us
Rose Bowl trip for Bama game isn’t cheap

Alabama plays Michigan on January 1 in the BCS semifinals in Pasadena, California.
Rose Bowl sign from front of stadium on Dec. 16, 1995 in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Chris...
Rose Bowl sign from front of stadium on Dec. 16, 1995 in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)(Chris Martinez | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Are you considering traveling to Los Angeles to watch Alabama play in the Ross Bowl?

Expedia shows the cheapest round-trip ticket from Dothan to LAX is $1654, including taxes and fees for a flight leaving the afternoon of December 31 and departing California on Tuesday morning, January 2, for the return trip.

The online travel company shows round-trip tickets on the same dates from Panama City at $959, those from Atlanta starting at about $700, and the most inexpensive flight from Montgomery at $1174.

More favorable schedules and baggage fees would likely increase costs.

While several hotels near the Rose Bowl have no rooms, others show prices starting at nearly $1000 per night.

The Tide plays Michigan in the BCS semifinal at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena on January 1.

