Advertise With Us
Hire One

Silverhill hosts Christmas parade

Silverhill hosts Christmas parade
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - The town of Silverhill hosted its “Small Town Christmas” celebration Friday night, Dec. 15, with a Christmas parade through downtown.

Alabama 104 was shut down from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and huge crowds lined the street to watch nearly 50 floats and other parade entries spread the holiday cheer.

Silverhill’s Christmas parade has been held more than 30 years now and is a huge attraction. This year, St. Patrick’s Catholic School and the Silverhill Elementary Junior Honor Society both participated. An off-road club rumbled through the streets in their jacked-up sleds followed by some racecars from Deep South Speedway. It all ended in Town Square where Santa took pictures and handed out free treats.

This year’s parade and crowd was bigger than ever because of recent parade cancellations by surrounding communities.

And the holiday fun continues around the region this weekend.

Robertsdale’s Christmas parade is scheduled to roll at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Baldwin County. In Mobile County, the Southwest Mobile Chamber of Commerce will have its Christmas parade at 2 p.m. on Carol Plantation Road.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
Tyrone Williams (left) and Ariel Curry (right)
MPD makes arrests in shooting death of 9-year-old
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop
Mobile Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting during traffic stop

Latest News

Report: Alabama has second-lowest tax collections in US
Surveillance video shows a man as he drags the frightened animal out of the house and out of...
Reward for return of deaf dog stolen from Silverhill home now up to $3,000
Silverhill hosts Christmas parade
Silverhill hosts Christmas parade
Surveillance video shows a man as he drags the frightened animal out of the house and out of...
Reward for return of deaf dog stolen from Silverhill home now up to $3,000