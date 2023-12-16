Silverhill hosts Christmas parade

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - The town of Silverhill hosted its “Small Town Christmas” celebration Friday night, Dec. 15, with a Christmas parade through downtown.

Alabama 104 was shut down from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and huge crowds lined the street to watch nearly 50 floats and other parade entries spread the holiday cheer.

Silverhill’s Christmas parade has been held more than 30 years now and is a huge attraction. This year, St. Patrick’s Catholic School and the Silverhill Elementary Junior Honor Society both participated. An off-road club rumbled through the streets in their jacked-up sleds followed by some racecars from Deep South Speedway. It all ended in Town Square where Santa took pictures and handed out free treats.

This year’s parade and crowd was bigger than ever because of recent parade cancellations by surrounding communities.

And the holiday fun continues around the region this weekend.

Robertsdale’s Christmas parade is scheduled to roll at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Baldwin County. In Mobile County, the Southwest Mobile Chamber of Commerce will have its Christmas parade at 2 p.m. on Carol Plantation Road.

