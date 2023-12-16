System to bring isolated showers Saturday

(WALA) - The potential for light rain will be the main focus in the forecast as we head into the weekend. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as the next system approaches.

We could see a few isolated showers Saturday morning. Rain chances increase to 60% by Saturday afternoon and evening. Most of the rainfall totals will be around a quarter of an inch, with slightly higher totals along the Florida Panhandle. Severe weather and thunder is not expected.

Surf conditions will be very rough over the weekend.

Expect rapid clearing on Sunday. We should see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will turn colder at night Sunday night. The coldest nights in the forecast will be Monday and Tuesday night next week with lows in the middle 30s. Rain is not expected during the week next week.

The long range forecast brings in a potential rain system on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It’s still too far out to determine specifics on timing and intensity.

