Threatening email targets Daphne synagogue, prompting swift response

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - As a local synagogue prepared for service this morning, they received a very scary email. We’re told the message threatened to blow up several synagogues across the state of Alabama, including Congregation Mayim Chayim in Daphne. Jason Brooks, a member of the security team, shared the details of the incident that unfolded around 7 o’clock.

Brooks, recounting the event, explained, “My rabbi, who is currently in Orlando at a conference, sent me a screenshot of a threatening email he received…just very generic. Said there were explosives planted, they were gonna go off in a few hours and they wanted us dead.”

Reacting swiftly, the rabbi reached out to an FBI liaison, and Brooks immediately contacted the Baldwin County Sheriff’s department to secure the scene. “And they took over the scene, got the fire department here, got the bomb squad here.”

Within an hour, the bomb squad successfully cleared the scene, confirming the absence of any imminent danger. Brooks expressed gratitude, stating, “They cleared the scene and said we were good for services, which started at 10:30 this morning.”

Congregation Mayim Chayim is equipped with security cameras, providing a potential source of valuable information. Brooks mentioned, “We do have security cameras, so I haven’t had a chance to go through the footage yet obviously with everything that’s going on, but that’s gonna be the plan, and we’ll stay vigilant.”

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office posted this message on their Facebook page regarding the incident:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Bomb Threat Hoax

Baldwin County, Alabama– On the morning of December 16, 2023, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Congregation Mayim Chayim located on County Road 64 in Daphne in reference to a bomb threat.

Deputies, along with Daphne Police and Fire, responded to the location to secure the area and investigate. Mobile Police Department’s Bomb Squad also responded to assist, and it was determined that the threat was not credible, and no explosives were located. The area is considered safe, and all first responders have left the area.

The building was not occupied when the Deputies arrived, and no services were taking place at the time of this call. Our preliminary investigation has revealed that this threat may be part of a nationwide hoax; however, this incident is still under investigation.

While it is unfortunate that we must spend resources on a hoax or even give this sort of activity attention, we are sharing this information out of an abundance of caution. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of all our citizens.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office would like to use this incident as a reminder, “If you see something, say something.” Always report any legitimate suspicious activity you come across. Thank you to our local, state, and federal partners who helped in this investigation. Have a safe weekend.

