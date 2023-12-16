Two teens broke into over 20 vehicles and stole some, according to Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two teenagers are responsible for a rampant crime spree through Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

MPD said the teens had 23 incidents of breaking into cars and even stealing some.

This happening at different apartment complexes near the University of South Alabama: Highland at Springhill, One Ten Student Living Apartments, and Traditions at South.

At Highland, officers discovered three vehicles were broken into, and one was stolen.

At One Ten Student Living, one vehicle was burglarized.

At Traditions at South, two vehicles were broken into and one stolen.

Mobile police detained two boys, 15 and 16 years old.

Upon investigating, police learned the two played a part in a total of 23 vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles across the city.

They are now at Strickland Youth Center.

