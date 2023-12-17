Advertise With Us
Christmas parade set for Sunday in Tillman’s Corner

(WDAM)
By Stephen Alexander
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - If you want to get in the Christmas spirit, you might head to Tillman’s Corner Sunday afternoon.

The SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce is holding it’s annual Christmas parade beginning at 2pm.

It starts at 5055 Carol Plantation Road, in front of WC Griggs Elementary School.

Officials say the parade had been scheduled for December 2nd, but had to be rescheduled because of inclement weather.

