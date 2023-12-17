Community bids final farewell to Cailee Knight at her funeral

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an emotional day as the community gathered at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church for the funeral of 9-year-old Cailee Knight.

On December 5, Knight was gunned down while sleeping on a couch inside her home.

Knight’s mother asked guests to wear the color lavender- Knight’s favorite shade of purple. Knight attended Leinkauf Elementary School. All of her teachers, from kindergarten through fourth grade, shared memories of her in the classroom.

“She had her days, but she had a big heart and I always looked to her to brighten my day,” said one.

“She loved school and loved her school- she’d say I’m here! I’m ready!” said another.

Many guests described Knight as outspoken, headstrong, and honest...but equally as passionate in her love for others.

“Cailee, I’m here for you, I got your back. I’m never gonna leave your side. I will always have your back, Cailee. I love you,” said one of Knight’s peers.

“There are not enough words in the dictionary to tell the family how sorry we are for your loss of the adorable, beautiful, adorable little Cailee. You have been her parents for 9 years, watching her grow up and blossom.”

“I’ll tell y’all, that girl was something else. She was a beacon of light. She was a magnet---- people were drawn to her, everywhere we went. She was so full of love.”

