Family and friends remember Se’Dhari Person, Kyla Watkins

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The love for Se’Dhari Watson Person and Kyla O’ Neal Watkins was felt Saturday morning as they came together to celebrate their life.

“They loved their Gautier High School family, and they loved their Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College family and their community,” said Ladd Taylor.

One by one friends, family, teachers and even former coaches had words of love for the pair describing them as loving, caring and inspiring.

“I can’t tell you anything that you don’t know already,” said Amanda Stubbs. “They were cute, smart, and precious. And I loved them, and they loved me.”

Their loved ones would often say the two were inseparable with Se’Dhari described as someone who persevered through challenging times like an injury.

“I told her, ‘Look, I know you’re trying to do what’s best for the team, but you have to tell us if you’re hurt,’” said Kelsey Hardy. “She said, ‘I’m fine, I’ll push through it.’ And I know some of her teammates who had a hang nail would be out for two games maybe. But Se’Dhari said she wouldn’t miss it. She was ready to go.’”

Kyla was described as someone who would help out any way she could, ‘ike teaching her cheer squad how to do toe touches.

“She showed them what to do. She was a natural-born leader and teacher,” said Hardy. “She would teach you anything that she thought you needed to know. And even some things you didn’t need to know, but she was a teacher.”

Their loved ones say despite losing them, they want to make sure they’re carrying on both Se’Dhari and Kyla’s message of love and unity.

“And when we get to where they are when we get to where we’re supposed to go, they’re going to be waiting together,” said Stubbs.

The school asks the community to continue praying for the third victim Tatyanna Richmond as she is still being treated for serious injuries.

