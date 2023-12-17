Advertise With Us
Hire One

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after early morning shooting in Centerpoint

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was killed after making threats to shoot patrons in the parking lot of a store in the Centerpoint area.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2200 block of Centerpoint Parkway on reports of a person threatening to shoot patrons. Before deputies arrived on the scene, the subject, a 26-year-old male, engaged in an altercation with a store patron. The patron shot the 26-year-old and left the location.

123movies

The subject was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office are working to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Darius Lucky Jr
MPD arrests third suspect in connection to the shooting of Cailee Knight
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies

Latest News

Threatening email targets Daphne synagogue, prompting swift response
Threatening email targets Daphne synagogue, prompting swift response
Community bids final farewell to Cailee Knight at her funeral
Community bids final farewell to Cailee Knight at her funeral
The Gautier community came together to say their final goodbyes to two students who were...
Family and friends remember Se’Dhari Person, Kyla Watkins
Fatal accident in Conecuh County
Congregation Mayim Chayim
Threatening email targets Daphne synagogue, prompting swift response