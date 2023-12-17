Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after early morning shooting in Centerpoint

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was killed after making threats to shoot patrons in the parking lot of a store in the Centerpoint area.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2200 block of Centerpoint Parkway on reports of a person threatening to shoot patrons. Before deputies arrived on the scene, the subject, a 26-year-old male, engaged in an altercation with a store patron. The patron shot the 26-year-old and left the location.

The subject was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office are working to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

