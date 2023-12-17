Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - According to Saraland Lt. Bryson McDaniel, Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington was arrested Friday.

Lieutenant McDaniel said on Friday morning around 4 a.m., Saraland officers responded to the home of Chief Herrington on 1st Avenue in Saraland.

Officers were responding to a domestic complaint.

According to Lt. McDaniel, Herrington was the primary aggressor towards a family member.

He faces charges of 3rd-degree domestic violence and harassment.

McDaniel said to his knowledge, they have not previously responded to the address regarding domestic disputes.

Fox 10 News Reporter Ariel Mallory reached out to the chief for a comment, upon answering, he hung up the phone.

