New developments on parking garage to be built at Mobile Civic Center

(WALA)
By Stephen Alexander
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A resolution is on the agenda for the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday that moves changes at the Mobile City Center another step ahead. It’s in connection to the new parking facility to be built on site.

A resolution is being introduced to approve a contract with Geotechnical Engineering Testing, Inc. for Civic Center parking facility inspections and construction materials testing services. The contract is for more than $258,000.

Last month, the council approved a $38 million contract to build a five deck garage in conjunction with a new regional headquarters of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the property.

A spokesman for Volkert, Inc. had said White-Spunner Construction could break ground on the garage before the end of the year, with a January 2025 estimated completion date.

