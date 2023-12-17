Skies clearing on Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clouds will gradually clear during the day on Sunday as a cold front brings drier air to the Gulf Coast. Then, on Monday night, another cold front will pass through in a dry manner and bring much cooler air.

Following the cold air in the middle of the week, temperatures will start to rise above seasonal averages ahead of our next weather system, which might arrive on Christmas.

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning will start cool and cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Gradual clearing is expected throughout the day, with mostly clear conditions by sunset. Afternoon temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

A reinforcing cold front will pass on Monday night, bringing in cold air for Tuesday. Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 30s, and the afternoon will struggle to reach the low 50s. Skies will be mainly sunny both Monday and Tuesday.

Gradual warming is expected at the end of the week ahead of our next system.

CHRISTMAS:

The Christmas forecast is now coming into view, and it looks like there is a chance for rain. Our next rainmaker looks likely to develop over the central U.S. late in the week, then move our way over the weekend. This means that showers will be possible starting Saturday the 23rd, and likely on Christmas Day. We have plenty of time to fine-tune this forecast, so stay tuned as we update the numbers.

Temperatures on Christmas will likely be above average, in the middle 60s.

