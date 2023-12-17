Advertise With Us
Hire One

Top receiver Olave inactive for Saints’ game against NY Giants with ankle injury

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is inactive for New Orleans' home game Sunday (Dec. 17)...
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is inactive for New Orleans' home game Sunday (Dec. 17) against the New York Giants, after an ankle injury kept him from practicing all week. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Chris Olave is listed inactive as the Saints host the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome on Sunday (Dec. 17).

Olave, who leads the Saints in targets (116), receptions (72), receiving yards (918) and touchdown catches (4), was listed as questionable Friday after an ankle injury prevented him from practicing last week. The decision to rule him out Sunday came 90 minutes before the noon kickoff and is a significant blow to a New Orleans offense averaging just 21.9 points per game (tied for 14th in the NFL).

The Saints listed seven inactive players for Sunday’s game: Defensive end Isaiah Foskey, quarterback Jake Haener, running back Kendre Miller, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, linebacker Monty Rice and Olave.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (knee) remain on the injured reserve list and also won’t play Sunday.

New Orleans on Saturday elevated wide receiver Marquez Callaway and tackle Cameron Erving from the practice squad to Sunday’s active roster.

Players who were limited in practice this week but are active for the Giants game include tight end-quarterback Taysom Hill, defensive end Cam Jordan, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and running back Jamaal Williams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry