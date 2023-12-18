Bell Pepper Nachos with Rouses Markets

April Sins, dietitian for Rouses Markets, shows us a healthy twist on nachos.

April says, “This bell pepper nacho dish is a fun way to have a veggie-forward meal. In addition, low carb fans will enjoy this as a delicious option to add into their meal rotation.”

“Slicing and roasting bell peppers is also a great way to enjoy peppers that need to be used – avoiding food waste. For protein, add beans or cooked ground turkey and cheese,” April explains.

You can find the recipe here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.