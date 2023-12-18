Advertise With Us
Bell Pepper Nachos with Rouses Markets

Bell pepper nachos Rouses Markets
By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
April Sins, dietitian for Rouses Markets, shows us a healthy twist on nachos.

April says, “This bell pepper nacho dish is a fun way to have a veggie-forward meal. In addition, low carb fans will enjoy this as a delicious option to add into their meal rotation.”

“Slicing and roasting bell peppers is also a great way to enjoy peppers that need to be used – avoiding food waste. For protein, add beans or cooked ground turkey and cheese,” April explains.

You can find the recipe here.

