Advertise With Us
Hire One

Breezy and sunny for Monday

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a very sunny start to the week with a clear blue sky today and highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy with 10-20mph out of the northwest expected.

We turn cold tonight with temperatures starting off around the freezing marker on Tuesday. Tomorrow will be the coldest day between now and Christmas with a high in the low 50s. We see warmer air coming back for Christmas weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s starting Friday through Christmas Day Monday.

Morning temps will rise to the mid to low 50s. There will be rain coming back for the holiday weekend, but no storms or severe weather threats but a gloomy sky and occasional rain will be in the forecast for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

Breezy and sunny for Monday
Breezy and sunny for Monday
Skies clearing on Sunday
Skies clearing on Sunday
Clearing expected on Sunday
Clearing expected on Sunday
Clearing expected on Sunday
Clearing expected on Sunday