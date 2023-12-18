Breezy and sunny for Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a very sunny start to the week with a clear blue sky today and highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy with 10-20mph out of the northwest expected.

We turn cold tonight with temperatures starting off around the freezing marker on Tuesday. Tomorrow will be the coldest day between now and Christmas with a high in the low 50s. We see warmer air coming back for Christmas weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s starting Friday through Christmas Day Monday.

Morning temps will rise to the mid to low 50s. There will be rain coming back for the holiday weekend, but no storms or severe weather threats but a gloomy sky and occasional rain will be in the forecast for now.

