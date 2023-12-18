Advertise With Us
City of Mobile welcomes dozens of new firefighters after MFRD graduation ceremony

By Stephen Moody
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire Rescue Department welcomed the latest class of firefighters Monday morning. Over two dozen recruits took the stage today and left it officially as members of the mobile fire rescue department.

The recruits have spent the last 26 weeks putting their lives on hold for fire and EMT training. All to work towards this day.

“I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it. I’m really happy to finally get through training and be in the field,” Will Beech said.

“It’s been a long six months. We’ve been through it all. On top of ladders 107 feet in the air. Climbing 38 floors at the RSA. It’s been amazing,” Tyler Pate said.

It started back in June as several of the recruits spent their days at the University of South Alabama at emergency medical technician school.

Their families have played a big part in their success. And for one graduate, this is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

“My mom passed away two years ago. She wanted to be a firefighter in Georgia, but she decided military. So, I just wanted to set my own path and do what she didn’t do,” Christian Rosaso-Ortiz said.

And they all understand the importance of walking across this stage.

“We’ve worked really hard to get here. And I’m excited for us to make it into the field and go into the community and do what we trained hard for,” Beech said.

And the city is already looking toward the 2024 class. Job listings show that they’re still looking for firefighters for the city of Mobile.

