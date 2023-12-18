Driftwood Housing unveils first-ever tiny house for those experiencing homelessness in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A retired couple in Mobile is giving back...one tiny house at a time.

Dale and Reba Pfeiffer launched their nonprofit, Driftwood Housing, back in 2020. Their mission is to build a tiny house village for those experiencing homelessness in the area.

When the Pfeiffer’s retired, they pretty much had their retirement squared away.

“We came here to retire and travel the world and that’s not what happened,” they said.

Their hearts were moved to help those experiencing homelessness.

“COVID hit and then we started working at the food pantry at Central Presbyterian Church. This is where we actually got started and then it kind of morphed into us helping the homeless and doing outreach.”

They quickly launched their nonprofit, Driftwood Housing.

“Reba and I were at the beach and I picked up a piece of driftwood and I said-- this is what we’re doing, it’s a symbol.”

On Sunday, they unveiled their first-ever micro home built by donors and volunteers.

“The people in the community are blessings- the people here in Mobile and the people standing behind us has been great,” said one of the builders.

They hope it’ll be the first of 60 homes to make up an entire village. They recently acquired an 8-acre property in Semmes where the village will one day reside. It’ll be more than just a shelter... it’ll be a haven for folks to get back up on their feet and aid them with the skills they need to succeed.

“It takes literally a village to care for one homeless person and it’s not as easy as saying ‘get a job’ because we’ve gotten them jobs and it doesn’t work out because they’re lacking the social skills or the skills needed for employment. There’s other that are quite normal and have just had a bad experience. There are people with addictions that need recovery help,” said Dale.

The neighborhood will be a combination of micro and tiny houses complete with air conditioning, heating and utilities.

“Towards the back of the property, we’ll have micro homes. Micro homes are meant to be transitional living. It’s basically a bedroom and a microwave- a little closet, maybe a chair to sit in- just a place you can go and be by yourself,” said Renee Robinson, Board Member of Driftwood Housing.

“Tiny homes, on the other hand, are meant to be more permanent, where micro homes- we hope people will transition out after awhile. It’s for people who are on a very limited income-- just social security or just disability,” added Robinson.

The Pfieffer’s are overjoyed to see their dream unfold at last. They’re encouraging the community to get on board, too.

“It’s just making a change-- you know, stepping into a spot that’s needed. If you see something that needs to change, then you’re probably the change-agent,” said Reba.

The tiny house will be hauled to different events like Loda Artwalk where folks in the community will have the chance to tour it and see the vision come to life. On average, the Pfeiffer’s say it takes about 10 thousand dollars to build one tiny house.

