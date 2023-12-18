Giuliana Rancic talks about partnership with Avocados From Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Entertainment journalist Giuliana Rancic has teamed up with Avocados From Mexico for the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl, the annual American college football bowl game benefiting breast cancer research.

As a survivor of breast cancer, Rancic says it is important to her to support others in finding the strength to fight the cancer and work to find a cure.

Rancic talks about her partnership with Avocados From Mexico and how she will be at the game to rally with other survivors. She also speaks about the healthy fruit and how she incorporates it into her life every day.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.