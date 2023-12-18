Advertise With Us
Hire One

Holistic and non-toxic candles for the holiday season

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joanna Vassiliades is the founder of Halárosis, a provider of safe and effective home fragrance products.

With a lot of candle sales happening during the holiday season, Vassiliades says it’s important to look for candles that are made of natural ingredients and free from harmful additives.

She shares how you can safely invite the holiday cheer into your home this year with one of her five favorite candles.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl raises money for breast cancer research
Giuliana Rancic talks about partnership with Avocados From Mexico
Bell pepper nachos Rouses Markets
Bell Pepper Nachos with Rouses Markets
Last-minute gifting with the Modern Man
Last-minute gifting with the Modern Man
New Year’s Eve menu at Bistro Saint Emanuel
New Year’s Eve menu at Bistro Saint Emanuel