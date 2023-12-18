Judge Vicki Davis gifts electric bike to her former bailiff turned Bishop State president.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Christmas came early for Bishop State President Olivier Charles with this brand-new electric bike.

23 years ago, when Charles was in middle school, he met then District Court Judge Vicki Davis on a field trip. During that time Charles says he wanted to be a lawyer and asked Judge Davis for a job. Judge Davis agreed to let him work as a bailiff that summer.

“People that know you and people that don’t should be given an opportunity whenever you can,” said Judge Vicki Davis.

“In the neighborhood that I grew up in I had never seen a professional person before,” said Bishop State President Olivier Charles. “So, it was great for me to see and work with her every day. She mentored me and guided me. Gave me life advice.”

Charles said his bike was stolen on his first day of work, but he still found ways to make it to work on time every day. He finally told Judge Davis about his bike this past August during her investiture as circuit court judge.

“I was just sharing the story just talking about perseverance and about people getting through the obstacles and getting where they’re needed,” added Charles.

Judge Davis took it a step further and bought five $5 raffle tickets for an electric bike at this year’s pecan festival. Once she won, she decided to it would be the perfect Christmas gift for her former bailiff.

“That meant more than anything to me for him to be that surprised, first that we were able to pull off the surprise and then that he enjoyed the bike,” said Davis.

“It means the world to me that she thought of me 23 years later, but it also shows the kind of person she is,” said Charles.

President Charles says he plans to try out his new bike before paying it forward by coming up with a way to raffle it off to a student at Bishop State.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.