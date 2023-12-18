Advertise With Us
Hire One

Judge Vicki Davis gifts electric bike to her former bailiff turned Bishop State president.

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Christmas came early for Bishop State President Olivier Charles with this brand-new electric bike.

23 years ago, when Charles was in middle school, he met then District Court Judge Vicki Davis on a field trip. During that time Charles says he wanted to be a lawyer and asked Judge Davis for a job. Judge Davis agreed to let him work as a bailiff that summer.

“People that know you and people that don’t should be given an opportunity whenever you can,” said Judge Vicki Davis.

“In the neighborhood that I grew up in I had never seen a professional person before,” said Bishop State President Olivier Charles. “So, it was great for me to see and work with her every day. She mentored me and guided me. Gave me life advice.”

Charles said his bike was stolen on his first day of work, but he still found ways to make it to work on time every day. He finally told Judge Davis about his bike this past August during her investiture as circuit court judge.

“I was just sharing the story just talking about perseverance and about people getting through the obstacles and getting where they’re needed,” added Charles.

Judge Davis took it a step further and bought five $5 raffle tickets for an electric bike at this year’s pecan festival. Once she won, she decided to it would be the perfect Christmas gift for her former bailiff.

“That meant more than anything to me for him to be that surprised, first that we were able to pull off the surprise and then that he enjoyed the bike,” said Davis.

“It means the world to me that she thought of me 23 years later, but it also shows the kind of person she is,” said Charles.

President Charles says he plans to try out his new bike before paying it forward by coming up with a way to raffle it off to a student at Bishop State.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

Mobile PD: Victim shot during robbery at Moffett Road gas station
Mobile PD: Victim shot during robbery at Moffett Road gas station
Robertsdale pedestrian dies Sunday after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90
Robertsdale pedestrian dies Sunday after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90
Vigor High School holds an early signing day
Vigor High School holds early signing day
Mobile Fire-Rescue graduation
Bishop State president receives special gift