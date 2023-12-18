Advertise With Us
Hire One

Last-minute gifting with the Modern Man

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “It’s just what I’ve always wanted!” How often have you heard this delighted cry when a loved one opened a gift from you?

Not as often as you’d hoped? This year, there’s help.

Trends editor for Daily National, ‘Modern Man’, and father of two Mike Bako discussed what should be on everyone’s wish list this year and provided some helpful tips for navigating a stressful holiday season.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

New Year’s Eve menu at Bistro Saint Emanuel
New Year’s Eve menu at Bistro Saint Emanuel
Watch the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game: Chiefs vs Raiders
Watch the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game: Chiefs vs Raiders
Barrow Fine Furniture: John Thomas Furniture
Barrow Fine Furniture: John Thomas Furniture
Halarosis non-toxic candles
Halarosis non-toxic candles