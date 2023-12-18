Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile man arrested after threatening Winn Dixie store manager with machete

Stephen Ray Carpenter
Stephen Ray Carpenter(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to a robbery report at 5444 Highway 90, Winn Dixie.  When they arrived officers discovered that a male suspect had entered the store and attempted to conceal merchandise.

According to the Mobile Police Department when the store manager tried to intervene, the subject threatened him with a machete before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.  No injuries were reported.

Officers have identified the subject as Stephen Ray Carpenter, a 40-year-old.  He was taken into custody and taken to Metro Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

Four men shot Sunday night in Clarke County, sheriff says
The Mobile Fire Rescue Department welcomed in the latest class of firefighters Monday morning.
City of Mobile welcomes dozens of new firefighters after MFRD graduation ceremony
Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of the Archdiocese of Mobile
Archbishop Rodi issues statement after Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples
Mobile PD: Victim shot during robbery at Moffett Road gas station