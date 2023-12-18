Mobile man arrested after threatening Winn Dixie store manager with machete

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to a robbery report at 5444 Highway 90, Winn Dixie. When they arrived officers discovered that a male suspect had entered the store and attempted to conceal merchandise.

According to the Mobile Police Department when the store manager tried to intervene, the subject threatened him with a machete before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. No injuries were reported.

Officers have identified the subject as Stephen Ray Carpenter, a 40-year-old. He was taken into custody and taken to Metro Jail.

