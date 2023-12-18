Advertise With Us
Mobile PD: Victim shot during robbery at Moffett Road gas station

By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is continuing its investigation of a shooting during a gas station robbery late Friday night that left a man wounded.

Police said officers responded to the Clark’s gas station at 4063 Moffett Road at about 10:40 p.m. There, officers learned that a male robber armed with a gun entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier.

Police said the robber shot a male victim during the incident and also stole the cell phones belonging to both victims before fleeing the scene.

