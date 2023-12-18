New Year’s Eve menu at Bistro Saint Emanuel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Executive Chef Jordan Garcia with Bistro Saint Emanuel joined us in the kitchen with a preview of their New Year’s Eve menu!

RECIPE INGREDIENTS

44 OZ Tomahawk Bone-In Ribeye

A Generous amount of Salt & Pepper

Rosemary (5 Springs)

Minced Garlic (2 ounces)

Thick Cut Yukon Potatoes (2 Cups)

Hollandaise (¼ Cup)

Unsalted Butter (2 Tablespoons)

Tarragon Reduction (2 Tablespoons)

Blackening Seasoning (2 Tablespoons)

Parsley (2 Tablespoons)

Tarragon (2 Tablespoons)

STEPS:

Tomahawk:

Season Tomahawk with salt and pepper an hour to two hours prior to cooking.

On an extremely hot grill or cast iron skillet, you will sear the tomahawk on both sides.

Once a crust is formed, remove the tomahawk and place in the oven at 400 degrees for 12-15 mins.

Remove and rest for 5 mins.

Potatoes:

Par-cook potatoes in the oven at 375 degrees until almost fork tender. Remove and chill (this should be done the night before). Once chilled, cut potatoes into a thick dice. Place into 350 degree oil and fry until crispy. In a separate skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter and brown the minced garlic (1 tablespoon).

When garlic is browned, marry the crispy potatoes into the skillet, reduce heat and add chopped parsley and tarragon and salt and pepper to taste. When ingredients are combined, plate potatoes.

Plating:

Slice Tomahawk to desired thickness. Place a bed of brabant potatoes on the board. Lay sliced Ribeye over Potatoes. Sauce dish with Bernaise.

NEW YEARS EVE AT BISTRO SAINT EMANUEL

Dinner is served from 5pm-9pm with Prix Fixe menu specially curated by Executive Chef Jordan Garcia. Stay or join us for Cocktails + Tapas, and Live Music by Stormfolk from 9pm-12a with a Complimentary Champagne Pour to bring in the New Year.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT

Bistro Saint Emanuel is located in Fort Conde Village at 200 Saint Emanuel Street, Mobile, AL 36602. We are open for Breakfast on Weekdays (Monday-Thursday) from 7am-10am, Brunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8am-2pm, and for Dinner Wednesday - Monday (closed Tuesday evening), from 5pm-9pm.

Bistro Saint Emanuel opened its doors in 2022 offering cuisine inspired by a combination of Mobile’s French colonial history and the Gulf region’s culinary traditions. Originally, in the 1850s, the bistro was built and operated by a Corsican immigrant, Charles Antomarchi, who came to the New World to seek success in the French-speaking port city. Today, almost 175 years later, we honor that legacy and add a modern, Southern flair to our menu.

