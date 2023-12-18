Robertsdale pedestrian dies Sunday after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old Robertsdale man was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend after he was walking on U.S. 90 at Gilbert Drive, according to the Robertsdale Police Department.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said Bartholomew Hambright was walking westbound along Highway 90 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Hambright was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

No charges have been filed, and the police investigation will be presented to a grand jury for review, according to police.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while the investigation took place.

The Robertsdale PD said the driver of the vehicle also was taken to the hospital for treatment injuries.

Investigators believe Hambright had vehicle problems and was walking home.

