Advertise With Us
Hire One

Robertsdale pedestrian dies Sunday after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90

(Marshall Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old Robertsdale man was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend after he was walking on U.S. 90 at Gilbert Drive, according to the Robertsdale Police Department.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said Bartholomew Hambright was walking westbound along Highway 90 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Hambright was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

No charges have been filed, and the police investigation will be presented to a grand jury for review, according to police.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while the investigation took place.

The Robertsdale PD said the driver of the vehicle also was taken to the hospital for treatment injuries.

Investigators believe Hambright had vehicle problems and was walking home.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

Early morning house fire on Edgewood Street in Mobile
Early morning house fire on Edgewood Street in Mobile
Bishop State hosts 'Black in Business Holiday Market'
Bishop State hosts 'Black in Business Holiday Market'
Driftwood Housing unveils first-ever tiny house for those experiencing homelessness in Mobile
Driftwood Housing unveils first-ever tiny house for those experiencing homelessness in Mobile
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland