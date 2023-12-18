Troy to hire Gerad Parker as next head football coach

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans have their next head football coach.

The Trojans announced today that they have hired Gerad Parker as the next head football coach. Parker took over the role at Notre Dame in February of 2023 after serving as the team’s tight end’s coach in 2022.

“I thank Athletics Director Brent Jones and the screening committee for their dedication to recommending our next head coach from a pool of outstanding candidates,” Chancellor Hawkins said. “We are excited to appoint Gerad Parker to lead our proud and storied football program. His experience at Notre Dame and several other premier programs in America and his proven plan of success will provide a clear path to continue our championship winning status. He comes to Troy with outstanding credentials and with the highest recommendations. We are proud to welcome Gerad and his family into the Trojan Family.”

“Gerad Parker is a proven winner with an infectious personality and passion for success who has significant experience at some of the best programs in America,” Jones said. “He competed in the SEC as a player, has been a recruiting coordinator in the Big Ten, and has coordinated highly productive offenses in the Big 12 and now at Notre Dame. He has an extremely diverse background that spans from coaching in high school, the FCS, and throughout FBS in the SEC, American, Big Ten, Sun Belt, ACC and Big 12.

“He understands the commitment to excellence that we have at Troy University and embraces the total student-athlete experience. His proven pedigree will maintain our status as the leader in the Sun Belt Conference and the Group of Five. Gerad’s energy and dedication to building relationships with the community, fans and student-athletes will resonate with all of Trojan Nation.”

Former Troy head coach and current West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shares his thoughts on our new head coach, Gerad Parker.#OneTROY⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/ExtzMLu51x — Troy Trojans Football 8x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) December 18, 2023

🗣️ Jon Sumrall shares his praise for Gerad Parker and his addition to the Troy Football program. #OneTROY ⚔️🏈 pic.twitter.com/iAEXgnA4C7 — Troy Trojans Football 8x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) December 18, 2023

Parker helped coordinate an Irish offense that averaged 39.1 points per game, which is the second-best in the program’s history behind the 1912 team that averaged 48.6 points per game over eight games.

Parker’s coaching career started in 2005 in the high school ranks at Raceland High School as the wide receivers coach. By 2008, he had already moved to the college ranks when he became UT Martin’s running backs coach. Additionally, he has made stops at Purdue, Duke, Cincinnati, Penn State, and West Virginia.

Prior to coaching, Parker played wide receiver at Kentucky with former Troy head coach Jon Sumrall. During his playing time, he was a four-year letter-winner for the Wildcats. Parker was also an SEC Scholar Athlete Honor Roll selection in 2002-03.

