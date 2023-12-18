Advertise With Us
Watch the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game: Chiefs vs Raiders

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s not Christmas without Nickmas! Watch the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Day on Nickelodeon!

Live from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will feature: a special halftime presentation that includes an exclusive look at Nick’s newest animated series, Rock Paper Scissors; upgraded cannons that fire slime, snowballs, pizzas and presents; live AR festive decorations within the stadium; an updated virtual Nickelodeon blimp flying throughout the stadium; and appearances in the game from animated Santa, Yeti and Snowball characters. The production will continue to showcase one-of-a-kind family-friendly content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including guest reporters, original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more for kids and families.

We talked with sideline reporter Dylan Schefter and the voice of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello Micah Abbey about the big game!

