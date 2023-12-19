2 teens arrested after allegedly leading Mobile police on car, foot chases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile teenagers were taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail after police said they led them on two separate chases through Trinity Gardens.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers tried to stop the car containing19-year-old Samjuan Matthews and 18-year-old Marcus Johnson shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at Gold Avenue and Silver Drive.

Police said a short car chase began and the pair allegedly threw a gun out the window. That chase eventually ended after they wrecked. The pair then bailed out and reportedly began running, but they were caught a short time later.

MPD said that officers found drugs inside the vehicle and recovered the gun that was thrown out the window.

Matthews is charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony attempting to elude. Johnson is charged with attempting to elude, second-degree marijuana possession, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthews is still in jail while Johnson has since been released, according to jail records.

