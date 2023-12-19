Advertise With Us
Hire One

2 teens arrested after allegedly leading Mobile police on car, foot chases

2 teens arrested following vehicle pursuit
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Mobile teenagers were taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail after police said they led them on two separate chases through Trinity Gardens.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers tried to stop the car containing19-year-old Samjuan Matthews and 18-year-old Marcus Johnson shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at Gold Avenue and Silver Drive.

Police said a short car chase began and the pair allegedly threw a gun out the window. That chase eventually ended after they wrecked. The pair then bailed out and reportedly began running, but they were caught a short time later.

MPD said that officers found drugs inside the vehicle and recovered the gun that was thrown out the window.

Matthews is charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony attempting to elude. Johnson is charged with attempting to elude, second-degree marijuana possession, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthews is still in jail while Johnson has since been released, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Elberta man dies in single-vehicle crash, ALEA says
Elberta man dies in single-vehicle crash, ALEA says
Fairhope Elks Lodge makes meal boxes for families
Fairhope Elks Lodge makes meal boxes for families
Fairhope Elks Lodge makes meal boxes for families
Fairhope Elks Lodge makes meal boxes for families
Housing First, Inc. boosts local anti-homelessness efforts
Housing First, Inc. boosts local anti-homelessness efforts
Housing First, Inc. boosts local anti-homelessness efforts
Housing First, Inc. boosts local anti-homelessness efforts