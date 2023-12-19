Alabama Power warns of scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Power issued a scam alert for customers.

The power company says some people are calling customers and using the customer’s account information to demand immediate payment via money card or else service will be disconnected.

Alabama Powers tells customers not to fall for the ruse. The company says it will never call asking for immediate payment and won’t request payment via something such as a money card.

