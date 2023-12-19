Advertise With Us
Alabama Public Library Service launches form to share concerns over children’s library books

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re concerned about a book in the children’s section of your local library, you can now submit the title for review.

The Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) just launched a form for parents to share library book complaints. It’s the outcome of a policy voted on back in September. The director says since Thursday, they’ve received two legitimate titles.

“We’re not pushing out anything to say this is appropriate or inappropriate,” said Nancy Pack, the APLS director. “We’re just collecting the data.”

Library leaders explain that the book content review form is pretty in-depth in order to try to prevent fake submissions. You must list the book title, book author, pages in question, which library the book was found, how much of the book you read and more.

However, even with the in-depth questioning, officials say that they are already getting fake submissions.

“Someone may make up a title,” she explained. “We’ve had that this morning. We’ve had 31 different Bible submissions which -- our firewall was compromised and we’ve now fixed that -- but it was from the same person, and it was more like a bot doing it.”

Pack says librarians and directors all over the state will have access to the list and use the information how they wish.

“APLS has no direct contact over public libraries,” she said. “It’s up to them to determine if they want to use it or not.”

At the end of the day, Pack says parents should keep a watch on their children and what they’re reading.

“If children are going in and using the library, it’s always good to have a parent with them who enjoys reading and they share that enthusiasm of finding books together,” said Pack.

She explains they’ll re-evaluate the submission process in about 6 months.

If you’ve read a book that you are concerned for children to read or to see in their section of the library, you can fill out a book content review form.

